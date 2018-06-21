FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 21, 2018 / 1:38 PM / in an hour

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow drops at open, technology stocks boost Nasdaq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened lower on Thursday, as concerns over an ongoing trade spat between the United States and China lingered, while strong results from Micron and gains in large-cap technology stocks buoyed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 18.59 points, or 0.08 percent, at the open to 24,639.21.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.96 points, or 0.07 percent, at 2,769.28. The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.78 points, or 0.24 percent, to 7,800.30 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

