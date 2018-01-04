FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 4, 2018 / 2:34 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow nears 25,000 after strong U.S. private hiring data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s major indexes opened at record levels on Thursday, with the Dow Jones index only a couple of points away from breaching 25,000-mark for the first time as strong U.S. private hiring data added to the bullish sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 65.08 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,987.76. The S&P 500 gained 6.72 points, or 0.247691 percent, to 2,719.78. The Nasdaq Composite added 22.88 points, or 0.32 percent, to 7,088.41. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

