US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens at record high after strong July jobs data

Aug 4 (Reuters) - The Dow opened at a record high on Friday, while the S&P and the Nasdaq also pushed higher, after data showed U.S. employers hired more workers than expected in July and also raised wages, signaling labor market tightness.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 62.7 points, or 0.28 percent, to 22,088.8. The S&P 500 gained 5.33 points, or 0.21 percent, to 2,477.49. The Nasdaq Composite added 10.90 points, or 0.17 percent, to 6,351.24. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal; Editing by Anil D‘Silva)