US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens at record high on boost from financials

Oct 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks rose at the open on Wednesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average hitting a record high, as financial stocks gained from a rebound in European markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 59.53 points, or 0.22 percent, at the open to 26,833.47.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.26 points, or 0.28 percent, at 2,931.69. The Nasdaq Composite gained 35.10 points, or 0.44 percent, to 8,034.65 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)