Oct 24 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones opened at a record high on Tuesday, powered by a 6 percent surge in Caterpillar’s shares.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 130.25 points, or 0.56 percent, to 23,404.21. The S&P 500 gained 4.96 points, or 0.19 percent, to 2,569.94. The Nasdaq Composite added 11.99 points, or 0.18 percent, to 6,598.82.