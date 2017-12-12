FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher; Fed's rate hike in focus
Sections
Featured
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
New York Subway attack
NY charges Times Square bomb suspect
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
Life lessons
The write stuff: lessons from author James Patterson
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
Energy & Environment
U.S. transit agencies cautious on electric buses
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2017 / 2:38 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher; Fed's rate hike in focus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 12 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average opened higher as energy stocks gained and shares of Boeing touched a record high, while the S&P and the Nasdaq opened flat ahead of the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 63.9 points, or 0.26 percent, to 24,449.93. The S&P 500 gained 2.03 points, or 0.076316 percent, to 2,662.02. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.33 points, or 0.05 percent, to 6,871.75. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Rama in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.