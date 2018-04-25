FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 25, 2018 / 1:38 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens slightly higher on industrial gains

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 25 (Reuters) - The Dow opened slightly higher on Wednesday, boosted by Boeing’s 3.4 percent jump after strong results, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were little changed as U.S. bond yields climbed above the 3 percent level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.07 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,070.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,634.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.64 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,009.99 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.