US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens slightly higher on industrial gains

April 25 (Reuters) - The Dow opened slightly higher on Wednesday, boosted by Boeing’s 3.4 percent jump after strong results, while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were little changed as U.S. bond yields climbed above the 3 percent level.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.07 points, or 0.19 percent, at the open to 24,070.20. The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.36 points, or 0.01 percent, at 2,634.92. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.64 points, or 0.04 percent, to 7,009.99 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)