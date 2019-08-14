US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow posts biggest one-day point drop since October

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Wall Street sold off sharply on Wednesday, with the Dow registering its largest one-day point drop since October 2018 as investors were gripped by increased concerns about a recession after the U.S. Treasury yield curve temporarily inverted for the first time in 12 years.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 800.49 points, or 3.05%, to 25,479.42, the S&P 500 lost 85.72 points, or 2.93%, to 2,840.6, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 242.42 points, or 3.02%, to 7,773.94. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)