US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow snaps losing streak, helped by energy; Nasdaq falls

NEW YORK, June 22 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed on Friday, as the Dow put to rest an eight-day losing streak with a boost from energy stocks, but losses in the technology space kept the Nasdaq in check.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 118.98 points, or 0.49 percent, to 24,580.68, the S&P 500 gained 5.08 points, or 0.18 percent, to 2,754.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 20.14 points, or 0.26 percent, to 7,692.82. (Reporting by Chuck Mikolajczak Editing by James Dalgleish)