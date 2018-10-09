US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 dip slightly; materials sell off

NEW YORK, Oct 9 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended down slightly on Tuesday as investors, worried about global growth prospects, sold materials and industrials stocks, but falling bond yields kept declines in check.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 56.21 points, or 0.21 percent, to 26,430.57, the S&P 500 lost 4.09 points, or 0.14 percent, to 2,880.34 and the Nasdaq Composite added 2.07 points, or 0.03 percent, to 7,738.02. (Reporting by Sinead Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)