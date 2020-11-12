Dow, S&P 500 drop at open as COVID-19 cases surge

FILE PHOTO: A street sign for Wall Street is seen outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in Manhattan, New York City, U.S. December 28, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/File Photo

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow fell at the open on Thursday as U.S. coronavirus infections surged and investors weighed the timeline for the mass roll-out of an effective vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 165.72 points, or 0.56%, at the open to 29,231.91.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.99 points, or 0.28%, at 3,562.67, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 16.07 points, or 0.14%, to 11,802.50 at the opening bell.