US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end down; utilities decline

NEW YORK, Sept 25 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended lower on Tuesday as a boost from the energy sector and strong consumer confidence data was offset by losses in chipmakers and utilities ahead of an expected Federal Reserve interest rate hike.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 69.71 points, or 0.26 percent, to 26,492.34, the S&P 500 lost 3.79 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,915.58, and the Nasdaq Composite added 14.22 points, or 0.18 percent, to 8,007.47. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Leslie Adler)