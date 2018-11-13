US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end down with energy, Boeing

Market News
NEW YORK, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended slightly lower on Tuesday following losses in energy shares and Boeing, offsetting a small gain in technology shares and renewed hopes for progress in trade talks.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 100.69 points, or 0.4 percent, to 25,286.49, the S&P 500 lost 4.04 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,722.18 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.01 points, or 0 percent, to 7,200.88. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

