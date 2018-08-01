US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end lower; energy, industrials drop

NEW YORK, Aug 1 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow slipped on Wednesday as gains in Apple were offset by a drop in energy and industrial shares, while the U.S. Federal Reserve remained on course for an expected hike in September.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 79.34 points, or 0.31 percent, to 25,335.85, the S&P 500 lost 2.73 points, or 0.10 percent, to 2,813.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 35.50 points, or 0.46 percent, to 7,707.29. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)