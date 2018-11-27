US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up after White House adviser's trade comments

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow edged higher on Tuesday after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart on Saturday was an opportunity to “turn the page” on a trade war.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 24,748.73, the S&P 500 gained 8.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,682.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.85 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,082.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)