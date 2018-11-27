Market News
November 27, 2018 / 9:08 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up after White House adviser's trade comments

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and Dow edged higher on Tuesday after White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said a meeting between President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart on Saturday was an opportunity to “turn the page” on a trade war.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 108.49 points, or 0.44 percent, to 24,748.73, the S&P 500 gained 8.67 points, or 0.32 percent, to 2,682.12 and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.85 points, or 0.01 percent, to 7,082.70. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.