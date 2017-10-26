FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up; earnings a boost
Sections
Featured
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Exclusive
Politics
Trump adviser proposed plan to discredit Turkish cleric
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
Tech
Twitter bans ads from two Russia news outlets
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
Cyber Risk
McAfee to halt government source code reviews
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2017 / 8:09 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 end up; earnings a boost

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Oct 26 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 ended higher on Thursday after a round of positive corporate earnings announcements, but gains were curbed and the Nasdaq lost ground on a drop in the healthcare sector.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.61 points, or 0.31 percent, to 23,401.07, the S&P 500 gained 3.26 points, or 0.13 percent, to 2,560.41 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.12 points, or 0.11 percent, to 6,556.77. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.