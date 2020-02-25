US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 fall 3% as coronavirus spread fans fears

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 tumbled 3% on Tuesday in their fourth straight day of losses as the coronavirus spread further around the world and investors offloaded risky assets as they struggled to gauge the economic impact.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 880.79 points, or 3.15%, to 27,080.01, the S&P 500 lost 97.59 points, or 3.03%, to 3,128.3 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 255.67 points, or 2.77%, to 8,965.61. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chris Reese)