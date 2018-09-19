US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P 500 gain; financial stocks a boost

NEW YORK, Sept 19 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Wednesday, with the Dow hitting its highest closing level since late January, as rising Treasury yields boosted financial stocks and trade worries subsided.

Based on the latest available data, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 159.41 points, or 0.61 percent, to 26,406.37, the S&P 500 gained 3.62 points, or 0.12 percent, to 2,907.93 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.07 points, or 0.08 percent, to 7,950.04. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch; editing by Jonathan Oatis)