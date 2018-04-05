US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow, S&P climb for 3rd day in a row on easing trade worries

NEW YORK, April 5 (Reuters) - The Dow and S&P 500 posted gains for a third day in a row on Thursday, the longest streak in about a month, as investors’ worries of an escalating trade conflict between the United States and China eased and their focus on upcoming earnings grew.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 240.85 points, or 0.99 percent, to 24,505.15, the S&P 500 gained 18.14 points, or 0.69 percent, to 2,662.83 and the Nasdaq Composite added 34.45 points, or 0.49 percent, to 7,076.55. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by James Dalgleish)