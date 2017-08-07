US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow ticks up to record; S&P 500 up despite energy decline

NEW YORK, Aug 7 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up on Monday to its ninth straight record closing high, while the S&P 500 ended up slightly with consumer and technology sector gains more than offseting losses in energy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 25.61 points, or 0.12 percent, to 22,118.42, the S&P 500 gained 4.08 points, or 0.16 percent, to 2,480.91 and the Nasdaq Composite added 32.21 points, or 0.51 percent, to 6,383.77. (Reporting by Sinead Carew; Editing by Nick Zieminski)