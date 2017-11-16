FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power Wall St rally; tax vote supports
November 16, 2017 / 9:05 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Earnings power Wall St rally; tax vote supports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes rose sharply on Thursday, boosted by earnings-related gains in Wal-Mart and Cisco, while a tax bill expected to boost corporate earnings passed its first - if smallest - hurdle.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 187.01 points, or 0.8 percent, to 23,458.29, the S&P 500 gained 21.04 points, or 0.82 percent, to 2,585.66 and the Nasdaq Composite added 87.08 points, or 1.3 percent, to 6,793.29. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Nick Zieminski)

