NEW YORK, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 closed lower on Thursday after a Federal Reserve statement, and energy stocks were the biggest drag as U.S. crude oil prices fell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 11.06 points, or 0.04 percent, to 26,191.36, the S&P 500 lost 7.05 points, or 0.25 percent, to 2,806.84 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 39.87 points, or 0.53 percent, to 7,530.89. (Reporting by April Joyner; Editing by Chris Reese)