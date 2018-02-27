FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Pyeongchang 2018
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Earnings
Myanmar
Market News
February 27, 2018 / 9:09 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Fed chair testimony triggers Wall St slide

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks suffered their biggest daily drops since the sell-off almost three weeks ago after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Tuesday sparked concerns about more interest-rate increases than expected this year.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 299.24 points, or 1.16 percent, to 25,410.03, the S&P 500 lost 35.32 points, or 1.27 percent, to 2,744.28 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 91.11 points, or 1.23 percent, to 7,330.35. (Reporting by Caroline Valetkevitch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.