NEW YORK, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 rose on Monday, with the biggest boosts coming from the financial, energy and defensive sectors as investors showed caution on the eve of U.S. congressional elections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 191.07 points, or 0.76 percent, to 25,461.9, and the S&P 500 gained 15.26 points, or 0.56 percent, to 2,738.32 but the Nasdaq Composite dropped 28.14 points, or 0.38 percent, to 7,328.85. (Reporting by Sinéad Carew Editing by James Dalgleish)