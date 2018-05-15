FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2018 / 12:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to losses after retail sales data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to their losses on Tuesday after data showed retail sales increased moderately in April as rising gasoline prices weighed on discretionary spending.

The Commerce Department said retail sales rose 0.3 percent last month, in line with economists’ expectations and an increase of 4.7 percent from a year ago.

At 8:38 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 120 points, or 0.48 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.4 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 44.25 points, or 0.63 percent.

Ahead of the data, Dow e-minis were down 75 points, or 0.3 percent, S&P 500 e-minis were off 6.5 points, or 0.24 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 24.75 points, or 0.35 percent.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

