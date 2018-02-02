US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to losses after strong jobs data

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Friday after data showed job growth surged in January and wages increased further, bolstering expectations that inflation will push higher and pushing up bond yields further.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 244 points, or 0.93 percent, with 72,417 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.78 percent, with 292,666 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 36.75 points, or 0.53 percent, on volume of 89,568 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)