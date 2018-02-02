FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Hot Stocks
February 2, 2018 / 1:37 PM / in 4 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures add to losses after strong jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to losses on Friday after data showed job growth surged in January and wages increased further, bolstering expectations that inflation will push higher and pushing up bond yields further.

Futures snapshot at 8:31 a.m. ET:

* Dow e-minis were down 244 points, or 0.93 percent, with 72,417 contracts changing hands.

* S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.78 percent, with 292,666 contracts traded.

* Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 36.75 points, or 0.53 percent, on volume of 89,568 contracts. (Reporting by Tanya Agrawal in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.