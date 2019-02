Feb 1 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Friday after stronger-than-expected U.S. job growth in January pointed to underlying strength in the economy.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.18 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 0.5 points, or 0.02 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 31.75 points, or 0.46 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)