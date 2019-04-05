Market News
April 5, 2019 / 12:40 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after job growth rebounds in March

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply added to gains on Friday, as data showed U.S. employment growth accelerated from a 17-month low in March, which could further allay fears of a sharp slowdown in economic growth in the first quarter.

Futures were supported earlier on hopes that Beijing and Washington were making headway to resolve their trade dispute.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 88 points, or 0.33%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.25 points, or 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 31 points, or 0.41%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.11% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 10.75 points, or 0.14%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)

