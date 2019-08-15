US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains after strong retail sales data

Aug 15 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended gains in volatile trading on Thursday, after data showed retail sales surged in July, which could help ease worries of a recession.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 136 points, or 0.53%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.53% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 38 points, or 0.51%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.35%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.75 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 18.25 points, or 0.24%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)