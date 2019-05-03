US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend gains in choppy trading after jobs data

May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures added to gains in volatile trading on Friday, after data showed U.S. jobs surged in April and the unemployment rate dropped to a more than 49-year-low of 3.6 percent.

The Labor Department’s closely watched monthly employment report showed steady wage gains last month, consistent with moderate inflation.

At 8:34 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 100 points, or 0.38%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.38% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 44.25 points, or 0.57%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 90 points, or 0.34%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10 points, or 0.34% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46.75 points, or 0.6%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)