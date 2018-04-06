FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Market News
April 6, 2018 / 12:40 PM / a day ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures extend losses after March jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock futures added to losses on Friday after data showed that the U.S. economy created the fewest jobs in six months in March, but a pickup in wage gains pointed to a tightening labor market.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 103,000 last month, while economists polled by Reuters had forecast the economy adding 193,000.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 249 points, or 1.02 percent, with 86,361 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were down 24 points, or 0.9 percent, with 378,517 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 73 points, or 1.11 percent, on volume of 112,994 contracts.

Minutes before the data was issued, Dow e-minis were down 201 points, or 0.82 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 19 points, or 0.71 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 52.5 points, or 0.8 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.