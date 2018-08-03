FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 12:40 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures flat after July jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures gave up early gains to trade flat on Friday after data showed U.S. job growth slowed more than expected in July.

Nonfarm payrolls increased by 157,000 jobs last month, the Labor Department said on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast nonfarm payrolls increasing by 190,000 jobs. The unemployment rate fell one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.9 percent in July and the average hourly earnings increased 0.3 percent.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 17 points, or 0.07 percent. S&P 500 e-minis remained unchanged and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 3.75 points, or 0.05 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

