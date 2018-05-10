FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 12:48 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after CPI data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices cooled inflation fears.

The Labor Department said consumer prices rebounded less than expected in April as rising costs for gasoline and rental accommodation were tempered by a moderation in healthcare prices, pointing to a steady buildup of inflation.

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.13 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)

