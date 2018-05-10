US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after CPI data

May 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures climbed on Thursday after a weaker-than-expected rise in U.S. consumer prices cooled inflation fears.

The Labor Department said consumer prices rebounded less than expected in April as rising costs for gasoline and rental accommodation were tempered by a moderation in healthcare prices, pointing to a steady buildup of inflation.

At 8:42 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.13 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.75 points, or 0.25 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 17.5 points, or 0.25 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)