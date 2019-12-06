US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after stronger-than-expected November jobs data

Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures jumped on Friday, after data showed domestic job growth rose by the most in 10 months in November, adding to an upbeat mood after President Donald Trump said the trade talks with China were “moving right along”.

The better-than-expected jobs report was largely due to former striking workers returning to General Motors’ payrolls and the healthcare industry stepping up hiring, confirming that the economy remained on a moderate expansion path despite a prolonged manufacturing slump.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 135 points, or 0.49%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 13.75 points, or 0.44% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 46 points, or 0.55%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 55 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.5 points, or 0.29%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru)