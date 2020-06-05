Market News
June 5, 2020 / 12:49 PM / in 2 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after surprise fall in May unemployment

1 Min Read

June 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures sharply extended gains on Friday after a closely watched monthly employment report from the Labor Department showed the jobless rate unexpectedly dropped to 13.3% last month from 14.7% in April.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 592 points, or 2.25%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 45.75 points, or 1.47% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 34.25 points, or 0.36%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were up 304 points, or 1.16%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.5 points, or 0.72% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11.5 points, or 0.12%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

