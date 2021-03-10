Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Company News

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures jump after tame CPI data

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 indexes jumped on Wednesday after data showed underlying inflation remained tepid, easing concerns over a rise in borrowing costs in the near term.

At 08:31 a.m. ET, Dow E-minis were up 167 points, or 0.52%, S&P 500 E-minis were up 12.5 points, or 0.32% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were up 57 points, or 0.45%.

Moments before the data, Dow E-minis were up 109 points, or 0.34%, S&P 500 E-minis were down 0.75 points, or 0.02% and Nasdaq 100 E-minis were down 41 points, or 0.32%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

