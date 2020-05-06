US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after data shows record job losses

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADP’s report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.

At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.47%.

At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 135 points, or 0.57%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.25 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 62.75 points, or 0.7%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)