Market News
May 6, 2020 / 12:27 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after data shows record job losses

1 Min Read

May 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared gains after ADP’s report showed the private sector lost a record 20 million jobs in April.

At 8:18 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.32%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.5 points, or 0.37% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 42 points, or 0.47%.

At 8:14 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 135 points, or 0.57%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 17.25 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 62.75 points, or 0.7%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

