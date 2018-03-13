FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 13, 2018 / 1:02 PM / in 21 hours

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare gains after Tillerson removed as Secretary of State

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures trimmed early gains on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump ousted Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

Trump said he had replaced Tillerson with Central Intelligence Agency Director Mike Pompeo, and had tapped Gina Haspel to lead the CIA.

Futures had gained about 0.4 percent after U.S. consumer prices data cooled worries about faster U.S. interest rate hikes.

At 8:52 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 76 points, or 0.3 percent, with 16,110 contracts changing hands.

S&P 500 e-minis were up 9.5 points, or 0.34 percent, with 179,598 contracts traded.

Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 24.5 points, or 0.34 percent, on volume of 20,785 contracts.

Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

