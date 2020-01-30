US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after fourth-quarter GDP report

Jan 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared some losses on Thursday after data showed domestic economy rose at a 2.1% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, in line with expectations.

Futures were lower earlier as investors fretted over the economic impact of a fast spreading coronavirus in China.

At 8:36 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 158 points, or 0.55%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 19.5 points, or 0.6% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 35.5 points, or 0.39%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 179 points, or 0.62%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 22 points, or 0.67% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 46.25 points, or 0.51%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D’Silva)