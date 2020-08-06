US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after jobless claims data

Aug 6 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks futures pared losses sharply on Thursday after data showed the number of Americans filing for state unemployment benefits fell more than expected in the latest week.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 1.75 points, or 0.05% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 11 points, or 0.1%.

Minutes before the data, Dow e-minis were down 70 points, or 0.26%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 8.75 points, or 0.26% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 11.75 points, or 0.11%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)