Market News
March 26, 2020 / 12:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses after weekly unemployment report

1 Min Read

March 26 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared losses sharply on Thursday despite the Labor Department’s data showing weekly unemployment claims soared to 3.3 million last week from 282,000 a week earlier.

At 8:31 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 238 points, or 1.13%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 35.75 points, or 1.45% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 79.75 points, or 1.07%.

Moment before the data, Dow e-minis were down 468 points, or 2.23%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 59 points, or 2.39% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 145.25 points, or 1.95%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
