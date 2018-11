US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures pare losses on Lighthizer's trade comments

Nov 30 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures pared losses on Friday after Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said he would be surprised if Saturday’s dinner between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping “wasn’t a success”.

At 8:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 72 points, or 0.28 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 6.25 points, or 0.23 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12.25 points, or 0.18 percent. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)