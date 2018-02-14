US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures sink as CPI data raises inflation fears

Feb 14 (Reuters) - U.S. stock reversed course to trade half a percent lower on Wednesday after data showed consumer prices rose more than expected in January, with a measure of underlying inflation posting its biggest gain in a year.

Dow e-minis were down 92 points, or 0.37 percent, with 52,457 contracts changing hands. S&P 500 e-minis were down 14.75 points, or 0.55 percent, with 202,047 contracts traded. Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 28.5 points, or 0.43 percent, on volume of 46,190 contracts. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)