US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures slip as weekly jobless claims unexpectedly rise

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures extended declines on Thursday after data showed initial jobless claims unexpectedly rose for the previous week, adding to fears that soaring COVID-19 cases will stifle growth in the world’s largest economy.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 76 points, or 0.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 10 points, or 0.28%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 30.5 points, or 0.26%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 55 points, or 0.19%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.5 points, or 0.15%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 18.5 points, or 0.16%. (Reporting by Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)