US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures swing after September jobs data

Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures briefly turned positive on Friday after a U.S. Labor Department report showed job growth slowed sharply in September, while a steady rise in wages suggested moderate inflation pressures, easing concerns about the economy overheating.

At 8:30 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 43 points, or 0.16 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.25 points, or 0.11 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 1 points, or 0.01 percent.

Minutes ahead of the data, Dow e-minis were down 11 points, or 0.04 percent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 2.5 points, or 0.09 percent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 21.5 points, or 0.29 percent. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru)