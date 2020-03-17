US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn higher after another 'Black Monday' plunge

March 17 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned higher in volatile trading on Tuesday, following Wall Street’s steepest fall since 1987 in the previous session, as drastic efforts to contain the coronavirus pandemic paralyzed supply chains and crushed business sentiment.

At 6:36 am ET, Dow e-minis were up 226 points, or 1.11%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 29 points, or 1.2% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 147.75 points, or 2.09%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)