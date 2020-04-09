Market News
April 9, 2020 / 12:51 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn higher after Fed stimulus, jobless claims data

1 Min Read

April 9 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned higher on Thursday after data showed jobless claims fell last week and the Federal Reserve rolled out a broad $2.3 trillion effort to bolster local governments and small and mid-sized businesses.

At 8:45 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 99 points, or 0.43%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 3.5 points, or 0.13% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 4 points, or 0.05%.

Moments before the data, Dow e-minis were down 103 points, or 0.44%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 20 points, or 0.73% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 48.75 points, or 0.6%. (Reporting by Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

