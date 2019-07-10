Market News
July 10, 2019 / 12:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Futures turn positive after Fed chief Powell's remarks

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures turned positive on Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the central bank was ready to “act as appropriate” to sustain a decade-long expansion, bolstering expectations of an interest rate cut later this month.

At 8:33 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 41 points, or 0.15%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6.5 points, or 0.22% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 32 points, or 0.41%.

Minutes before the release of his comments, Dow e-minis were down 60 points, or 0.22%. S&P 500 e-minis were down 5.75 points, or 0.19% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 12 points, or 0.15%. (Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below