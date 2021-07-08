US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Growth worries, Chinese tech rout drag Wall St lower at open

July 8 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes fell sharply at the open on Thursday as the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant cast doubts over an economic recovery, while a rout in Chinese tech stocks appeared to have spilled over across markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 112.8 points, or 0.33%, at the open to 34,569.01. The S&P 500 fell 37.1 points, or 0.85%, at the open to 4,321.07, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 255.9 points, or 1.74%, to 14,409.19 at the opening bell. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)